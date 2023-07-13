Ambulance and car get into wreck

An ambulance and a car get into a wreck.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - An ambulance and a car got into a wreck right outside of My Way Lounge.

According to officials, no one was transported to the hospital.

The ambulance is a Saint Joseph’s ambulance.

Officials were called to the scene around 8:30pm.

Officials are not yet clear on what caused the crash. It is currently under investigation.

Parkersburg police and fire responded to the scene.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John O’Connor
Fairmont State professor charged with sexually abusing 4-year-old
FILE PHOTO of Leisure World in Bridgeport captured when it was open. It closed its Meadowbrook...
Business at Meadowbrook Mall closes, still has location in NCWV
Bramwell Volunteer Fire Department
Bramwell firefighter dead after ATV rollover
Anyone with information about Martha and Mary's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Solvers at...
Police: Virginia mother, daughter traveling to Randolph County now missing
5 News is still working to find out the condition of the two people who were splashed with an...
Police: Two people hospitalized after being splashed with liquid from tractor-trailer

Latest News

Fairmont State professor charged with sexually abusing 4-year-old
Remembering ‘Winston the Miracle Dog’
WVDE supports Upshur County’s new leadership amid investigation
HEPC votes to provisionally reauthorize Alderson Broaddus University
I-79 lane closure in Mon County to create delays for over a month