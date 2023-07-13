Beating the heat at football summer conditioning

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - These high temperatures are ideal for pool days, but they can be potentially dangerous, especially for those doing a lot of physical exertion under the sun.

This week, the reigning Cabell County champion Milton Middle School football team has been out in the near 90-degree afternoon heat doing conditioning drills.

Assistant coach Bob Cooke, who’s leading the sessions as the team waits to learn who their next head coach will be, says they’re taking measures to keep the young athletes hydrated and safe.

“About every 15 minutes, we give them a water break,” Cooke said. “If they have any type of issues, if they feel light-headed or anything else, the first thing we do is tell them to make sure to come to us. We keep an extra eye on them to make sure they’re feeling OK, asking them questions the whole time throughout practice. That’s my biggest thing out here is the safety of these kids.”

Every summer, we hear about a student athlete somewhere in the country suffering a serious medical issue in the heat. Coach Cooke says that’s something they’re cognizant of and striving to avoid.

“That’s on the back of my mind every day we’ve had practice so far, since starting Monday, is making sure these kids are OK,” he said.

Players will tell you H2O hits different when you’ve been sprinting in these sweltering temperatures.

“It hits the spot,” Johnnie Browning, who’s going into eighth grade, said. “It’s quite refreshing.”

“Back in the day, they’d tell you tough it out through it,” Cooke said. “Well yeah, you’ve got to toughen some things, but you’ve got to stay healthy, and that’s the biggest thing for these kids right now.”

