Citizens Bank of WV named to Top 200 Community Banks in the Nation

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Citizens Bank of West Virginia has been recognized for the third consecutive year in American Banker magazine’s Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks Under $2 Billion of Assets in the Nation.

Citizens Bank surpassed last year’s placement, ranking 26th on the prestigious nationwide list and the highest among West Virginia banks.

The bank ranked 44th in 2022 and 64th in 2021.

“This consistent ranking is thanks to the commitment and work of our Citizens staff and management team who care deeply about our customers, communities, and mission,” commented Nathaniel S. Bonnell, President & CEO. “It’s with enormous pride we are near the top of the respected national leaderboard, reaffirming the value of our bank’s innovative products and services along with our employees who deliver the highest-quality customer service.”

Citizens Bank was recently named Newsweek’s 2023 Best Small Bank in West Virginia, 2023 Small Business Administration (SBA) WV Community Lender of the Year, and The Inter-Mountain’s 2023 People’s Choice Best Bank. In 2022, Citizens was named a Best Bank to Work for by American Banker.

American Banker ranks publicly-traded banks and thrifts with less than $2 billion in assets based on three-year average return on equity (ROE) as of 12/31/2022.

