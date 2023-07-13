Firefighter rescues woman from apartment, saving the building

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An apartment building along Ferrell Road caught on fire Tuesday night in the Tornado area of Kanawha County.

The complex happens to be the home of a West Side firefighter, Joshua Taylor, and even though he was off duty, he sprang into action to rescue a woman trapped inside.

“If it had been five minutes later, she would not have made it,” Taylor said. “The smoke would have got to her because it was already like two feet from the floor anyway, and the flames were all the way around her.”

Joshua Taylor heard smoke alarms and screams for help as fire was building up inside the unit around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

“As soon as I got to the bedroom, it was flames crawling across the ceiling and then I cut the corner and she was laying by her wheelchair,” Taylor said. “The wheelchair was on fire, the bed was on fire, the room was on fire.”

Taylor crawled to the bedroom, threw the wheelchair and pulled her out.

“She has to have a wheelchair and the wheelchair was burnt up so that is the only way I could get her out,” Taylor said.

Capt. Greg Whited with the West Side Volunteer Fire Department said Taylor did one thing that saved the entire apartment building.

“His years of training kicked in, and he did everything that he needed to do,” Whited said. “That was mostly in part to the thinking of the firefighter closing the door behind him.”

Taylor closed the door as he pulled the woman out, which contained the fire to the apartment unit’s bedroom until firefighters got on scene minutes later.

Both Taylor and the woman suffered minor burns and smoke inhalation.

