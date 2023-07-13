First at 4 Forum: Brendan Gallagher
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Brendan Gallagher with the Born and Bred Concert joined First at 4 on Thursday.
He talked about the Born and Bred Concert coming to the Robinson Grand, the musicians that will be performing, and working with local artists to create a magazine.
