First at 4 Forum: Brendan Gallagher

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Brendan Gallagher with the Born and Bred Concert joined First at 4 on Thursday.

He talked about the Born and Bred Concert coming to the Robinson Grand, the musicians that will be performing, and working with local artists to create a magazine.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

