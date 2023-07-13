FIRST ALERT: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for all of NCWV

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for many of West Virginia’s 55 counties, including all of north-central West Virginia.

The NWS says the primary threats of a severe thunderstorm are damaging winds, large hail, and locally heavy rainfall. A brief tornado is also possible.

The following counties have been placed under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m. Thursday night:

Barbour

Boone

Braxton

Cabell

Calhoun

Clay

Doddridge

Fayette

Gilmer

Greenbrier

Harrison

Jackson

Kanawha

Lewis

Lincoln

Logan

Marion

Marshall

Mason

McDowell

Mercer

Mingo

Monongalia

Monroe

Nicholas

Pleasants

Pocahontas

Preston

Putnam

Raleigh

Randolph

Ritchie

Roane

Summers

Taylor

Tucker

Tyler

Upshur

Wayne

Webster

Wetzel

Wirt

Wood

Wyoming

