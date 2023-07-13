FIRST ALERT: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for all of NCWV

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for many of West Virginia’s 55 counties, including all of north-central West Virginia.

The NWS says the primary threats of a severe thunderstorm are damaging winds, large hail, and locally heavy rainfall. A brief tornado is also possible.

The following counties have been placed under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m. Thursday night:

  • Barbour
  • Boone
  • Braxton
  • Cabell
  • Calhoun
  • Clay
  • Doddridge
  • Fayette
  • Gilmer
  • Greenbrier
  • Harrison
  • Jackson
  • Kanawha
  • Lewis
  • Lincoln
  • Logan
  • Marion
  • Marshall
  • Mason
  • McDowell
  • Mercer
  • Mingo
  • Monongalia
  • Monroe
  • Nicholas
  • Pleasants
  • Pocahontas
  • Preston
  • Putnam
  • Raleigh
  • Randolph
  • Ritchie
  • Roane
  • Summers
  • Taylor
  • Tucker
  • Tyler
  • Upshur
  • Wayne
  • Webster
  • Wetzel
  • Wirt
  • Wood
  • Wyoming

Click here for the latest in severe storm watches and warnings.

