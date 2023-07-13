FIRST ALERT: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for all of NCWV
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for many of West Virginia’s 55 counties, including all of north-central West Virginia.
The NWS says the primary threats of a severe thunderstorm are damaging winds, large hail, and locally heavy rainfall. A brief tornado is also possible.
The following counties have been placed under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m. Thursday night:
- Barbour
- Boone
- Braxton
- Cabell
- Calhoun
- Clay
- Doddridge
- Fayette
- Gilmer
- Greenbrier
- Harrison
- Jackson
- Kanawha
- Lewis
- Lincoln
- Logan
- Marion
- Marshall
- Mason
- McDowell
- Mercer
- Mingo
- Monongalia
- Monroe
- Nicholas
- Pleasants
- Pocahontas
- Preston
- Putnam
- Raleigh
- Randolph
- Ritchie
- Roane
- Summers
- Taylor
- Tucker
- Tyler
- Upshur
- Wayne
- Webster
- Wetzel
- Wirt
- Wood
- Wyoming
