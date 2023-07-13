FIRST ALERT: Storms this Thursday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will end the streak of nice weather that started earlier this week, as showers and thunderstorms will push through today. Find out the timing and potential impacts, as well as the next few days, in the video above!

A low-pressure system that is north of West Virginia will lift moisture and instability into the Mountain State this afternoon. During the afternoon hours, temperatures will be in the low-80s at the minimum. As a result, scattered showers and thunderstorms will start popping up in North-Central West Virginia after midday, although some models suggest showers forming earlier. Some of these thunderstorms could bring heavy rain, gusty winds, and even small hail, so the Storm Prediction Center has West Virginia under a Slight Risk as of this morning. This means that scattered thunderstorms may produce dangerous conditions, so we’re watching carefully. Most of the severe weather threat dies out after 10 PM, when daytime heating goes away. By that time, rainfall totals may be over an inch in areas hit by showers and thunderstorms. There is uncertainty regarding the storms, such as Besides that, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with light winds.

Overnight, scattered showers may stick around in our region, although not as much rain is expected. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the mid-60s. A few more showers may pop up tomorrow morning, but by tomorrow afternoon, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with low rain chances. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the mid-80s, around average for this time of year. Then over the weekend, another low-pressure system from Canada will push into West Virginia, bringing more scattered showers and thunderstorms into our region. So some areas will see rain, and other areas may not. Still, don’t be surprised if you see some rain. Aside from that, skies will be partly cloudy and temperatures stay in the 80s, around average for July, over the weekend. Partly sunny skies, seasonable temperatures, and rain chances will continue into next week as well. In short, today may bring strong thunderstorms, and the weekend will bring rain chances and seasonable temperatures.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages. And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Partly cloudy skies, with a few scattered showers and storms, this morning, then mostly cloudy skies and scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. Southwesterly winds of 10-15 mph. High: 85.

Tonight: Thunderstorms and mostly cloudy skies until the late evening hours. Then mostly cloudy skies, with a few scattered showers, overnight. South-southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. Low: 65.

Friday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny skies in the afternoon. West-southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 85.

Saturday: Partly cloudy morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Southerly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 88.

