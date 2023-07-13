Former Princeton firefighter battles cancer, with the help of his community

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Decades of a life committed to service is bringing some in the Princeton, W.Va. community together, in support of a man who did just that -- put his life on the line to protect his neighbors.

Retired Princeton Firefighter Scott Bowling is battling Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, just five years after retiring from work as a Firefighter after 23 years. For now, he’s incredibly grateful for the help he’s received from former co-workers, family, friends and the greater community since receiving his cancer diagnosis.

Despite such efforts, however, there’s still a long road ahead to recovery.

Those Bowling worked with at Princeton’s Fire Station say his effort can’t be beat.

“Every time we fought fire, he was always the first person in,” said Captain Mark Thomason.

Now in the fight of his life -- Bowling’s focus is to beat back the cancer that’s invaded his body.

“I hate it,” said Bowling. “I’ve always felt like I’m kind of in control of my own life.”

Bowling was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in February. Since then, it’s been a long road for him and his wife of four years.

“I was traveling back and forth from Morgantown, and it was just so hard physically, mentally, and financially,” said Bowling.

“He’s not who he was,” said Brittany Bowling, Scott Bowling’s wife. “His energy has went down to nothing pretty much. But he’s still the same goofy person, it’s just, it takes a lot out of him.”

With decades of service to his community, however -- Bowling’s former co-workers, and the greater community have come together in support.

“It’s a brotherhood,” said Bowling. “And one you’re in that you’re always -- it’s always going to be the brotherhood of Firemen, you know, sticking with each other and taking care of each other.”

From Church benefits to a Gun Raffle and more -- it’s clear those who know bowling best are determined to help him.

In an effort to raise money in support of Bowling, Peaceful Valley Church in Princeton is set to hold a Spaghetti Benefit Dinner beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday, August 11. That’s along with a gun raffle put on by the Princeton Fire Department -- tickets are $10 a piece, and anyone interested is welcome to stop by the station to purchase some.

There’s a gofundme available for those willing to donate to Bowling’s medical and travel expenses as well, which can be found at this link.

