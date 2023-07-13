Geraldine Zinn Boyce, 99, passed away peacefully at Pleasant Acres Christian Haven nursing home on July 13th.

She was born to late parents Harry and Harriet Elizabeth Zinn on March 21, 1924, in Tunnelton, WV.

She was married to her late husband Norman Boyce for 49 years.

Geraldine worked as a Riveter for Glen L. Martin in Baltimore, MD from 1943-1945. She also worked at the Woolworth Five and Ten Store. She was an aide with the Marion County Board of Education for 16 years. Geraldine also volunteered with many organizations: Hospice centers, Food Pantries, and at East Dale School for 19 years. She was a member of the Marion County Association of Retired School Employees, the West Virginia Education Association of Retired Teachers, Winfield Homemakers, and a devout member of the Winfield United Methodist Church.

In her spare time, Geraldine loved to crochet, whistle, and volunteer in her community. She loved to clean and work. She loved to get out and walk around, so much so that she continued to ride her bike until she was 80.

Left to cherish her memory are her children Norman Keith Boyce (Janie) and Dana Alan Boyce (Pamela), foster children Alice Satterfield Reeves (Jonathan) and Mary Satterfield Morris Cameon. Foster grandchildren, Thomas Fay Reeves, Kip Ashley Reeves, Christopher Reeves, Nicole Bunner, Gaynon Bunner, Ty Bunner, Chad Richard Morris, Christy Sunshine Morris Cumberledge (Jeff), Casey Jay Morris (Shannon), Kaitlyn Nicole Morris, Jenna Morris, Autumn Cumberledge, Alen Perrine, and Miranda Michaels (Remington). Sister in laws Anna Lee Estel and Alma Gay Gower. Geraldine was preceded in death by her siblings Harry Zinn (Thelma), Elwood Zinn, Dorothy Zinn, Marian Zinn Ruggles (Darrell), Gerald Zinn (Louise), Robert Zinn, and Helen Zinn Iman Sloop (Toby). Foster grandchild, Evan Morris. Brother-in-law Robert Boyce.

Friends and family are welcome to gather at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street, for a public visitation on Sunday July 16th from 1:00 to 6:00pm. Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home on Monday July 17th at 11:00am with Pastors Randy Vincent and Jim Zinn officiating.

Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home is honored to assist the Boyce family with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Winfield United Methodist Church at 1155 Bunner Ridge Rd, Fairmont, WV or the Fairmont Union Rescue Mission Food Pantry 107 Jefferson St. Fairmont, WV 26554.

Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.carpenterandford.com

