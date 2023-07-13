Hygiene bags, care kits distributed to homeless in Huntington

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Health professionals from Marshall Health and employees of the City of Huntington assembled hundreds of hygiene bags and care kits to distribute to individuals experiencing homelessness and/or suffering from substance-use disorder.

The first batch of kits was delivered recently to the Huntington Police Department’s Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) for distribution through the team’s outreach efforts.

So far, approximately 800 hygiene bags and care kits have been assembled.

“One of the goals of the Police Department’s Crisis Intervention Team is to fill the gaps in prevention, engagement and outreach within our community’s unsheltered population,” Huntington Police Department Mental Health Liaison Misty Martin said. “In doing so, our team encounters many unsheltered individuals who are fearful of obtaining these essential-care supplies through traditional methods or through other social service agencies. We are extremely grateful to this collaborative group for equipping the Crisis Intervention Team so we can become the supply source to those who are most in need.”

The CIT was developed in September 2022 by the Huntington Police Department working with other city officials and community health agencies. The CIT pairs mental health providers with police officers to address active mental health and co-occurring substance-use disorder crises in the community.

The care-bag initiative is part of and funded by a $2 million Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) grant that was awarded to the City of Huntington in August 2022. The four-year grant funded the creation of the Training Responders to Assess, Initiate & Navigate (TRAIN) project.

