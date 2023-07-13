Kids are working to help shelter dogs at Camp Ruffin’ It

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - During the dog days of summer kids are working to help shelter dogs.

The Humane Society of Parkersburg is holding their annual Camp Ruffin’ It.

Kids are getting first hand experience at working with dogs this week.

Camp Ruffin’ It’s Director Robyn Miller has the kids work in groups to help the dogs.

“Their job is to do what they can, either obedience, agility training, or just socializing these dogs to a level that makes them more adoptable, more sought after,” said Miller.

One way that helps with adoptions is the end of camp activities according to junior counselor Andrew Couch.

“At the end of camp we put on a show for the adults. They (the dogs) run around the entire camp and we perform a little skit. It’s like a little ad so we can all get our dogs adopted as soon as possible,” said Couch.

The kids learn just as much as the dogs at camp.

“Almost all, if not all, of them have their own dogs, so they can take some of the obedience and training things we’re teaching them (home with them). (They) Also get a sense of doing and giving back to the community. We’ve had the volunteer coordinator come in and talk, and some of the kids are eager to help walk the dogs and stuff. Hopefully they take away a sense of giving something back as well,” said Miller.

If you’re child was not able to sign up for Camp Ruffin’ It this year, Miller said that information is typically posted on the HSOP Community Page.

