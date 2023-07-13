Lewis County man dies after being ejected in rollover crash

The crash happened around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 12.
The crash happened around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 12.(WSAZ)
By WDTV News Staff and Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va (WSAZ/WDTV) - Authorities say a Lewis County man died in a rollover crash on Wednesday.

Barboursville police say 22-year-old Jared Tyler Shaver, of Lewis County, was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash near exit 18 of I-64 East.

The crash happened around 12:15 p.m. and involved a 1994 Chevrolet Camaro.

Police say about 100 yards east of the exit, Shaver veered to the right and crashed into the end plate of a guard rail.

Investigators say the car rolled at least once, throwing the driver out of the car before coming to rest in a ravine beside the interstate.

Cabell County Emergency Medical Services crews took Shaver to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

