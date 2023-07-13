Local man among those who win West Virginia Lottery drawing

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Lottery has announced the winners of the Powerball Powerplay Victory Lap Collect ‘N’ Win Second Chance drawing.

Among the 15 winners is one man from Marion County.

James E., of Rivesville, has won $10,000, according to a social media post from the West Virginia Lottery.

In addition to the cash prize won, James E. and 14 others will now be entered into the NASCAR Powerball Playoff drawing for a chance to win $1 million on Nov. 5 at the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway.

Below is the photo from the Facebook post showing all the winners of the drawing:

West Virginia Lottery Powerball Powerplay Victory Lap Collect ‘N’ Win Second Chance drawing winners (Facebook: West Virginia Lottery)

