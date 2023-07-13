Louis A. Johnson VAMC assists veterans with Pact Act

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg is helping veterans exposed to toxic chemicals sign up for benefits.

Hundreds of veterans lined up on Thursday to get assistance with filing a claim for their chronic health issues.

Veterans exposed to Agent Orange, burn pits, radiation or other toxins in the line of service may now qualify for the Pact Act.

These medical conditions can vary from breathing issues to cancers.

The VA’s Public Affairs Specialist, Sean McGinty, says the Pact Act makes it simpler for veterans to get the compensation they’re entitled to.

“Pact Act claims are presumptive, so you’re not going to need as much evidence as you would in the past if you have a diagnosis for one of the conditions under the Pact Act. As a presumptive, the VA is assuming you obtained that condition from your service,” McGinty said.

It’s crucial for affected veterans to sign up for the Pact Act before Aug. 9 so they can get up to nearly a year in back pay for their conditions.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.