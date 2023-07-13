Mileground Road expansion project nearly complete, officials say

(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - After years of construction work, the Mileground Road expansion project in Morgantown is nearly complete.

It was first announced in 2018 that there would be a major project that would improve the safety and traffic flow on Mileground Road. This project was part of Governor Justice’s Roads to Prosperity Plan.

Since the construction began in 2019, businesses and drivers have been affected.

Now, the expansion project is nearly complete.

Last month, roadway expansion and repaving wrapped up.

There are now four traffic lanes and a center turn lane open to traffic. Before the expansion, it was a heavily congested two-lane road.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation says it will be fall before the project is complete.

Currently, officials say utility work is continuing along Mileground Road.

“This was desperately needed,” said West Virginia Division of Highways District 4 Manager Mike Daley. “This stretch of road has been a major point of congestion for years.”

As a major access road to two hospitals and West Virginia University’s football stadium, the old two-lane could back up for hours, particularly before or after a football game.

Daley says the extra lanes are expected to cut down egress times after football games from three hours to about 45 minutes.

Mileground Road is one of more than three dozen paving projects on the schedule in Monongalia and surrounding counties, according to WVDOH officials.

Crews recently finished paving Dupont Road near Morgantown and will be paving Mineral Road and Bleigh Run Road in Harrison County.

Other paving projects in the works in Monongalia County include a six-mile section of US 19 near Morgantown, a four-mile section of Days Run Road, and sections of Brewer Road and Carl Zinn Road.

