Mom works to create non-profit in her son’s honor

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The CDC says each year in the United States about 3,000 with epilepsy die from SUDEP, also known as Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy. Madonna Hughart never dreamed her son, Conner, would be one of those people.

“With Conner, he literally went to bed one night and never woke up,” Hughart explained.

Conner Hughart was diagnosed with epilepsy in 2020. He passed away a year ago on July 12 at 13.

Hughart says her son’s dimples could soften any person. She told stories about the time he cheated on his spelling test in the second grade and how, even though he was young, he was quite the ladies’ man.

“He loved life,” she smiled. “Conner loved Jesus. He loved church. [He] was learning to play the guitar. Loved baseball. Baseball was his favorite sport. He loved his family...He used to pick me wildflowers...He was genuine. Loved animals; loved people in general. [He] never met a stranger.”

Hughart and her family have spent the last year grieving the loss of Conner, but, now, they want to help others by bringing awareness to SUDEP.

Hughart is currently trying to start a non-profit in her son’s name. “Conner’s Canines” will partner with local animal shelters to train support dogs for people with epilepsy. Even more, Hughart hopes the animals can bring support and companionship to those struggling with chronic seizures, especially children.

“If we could just get one dog to one child...that would mean the world to me,” Hughart told WVVA. “If we could do that, then Conner, he wouldn’t have died in vain.”

At 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, the Hughart family will be holding a Celebration of Life for Conner at Roadside Park in McRoss. The gathering will also double as the first event for Conner’s Canines.

The Greenbrier Humane Society will be on site having an adopt-a-thon in Conner’s honor. Hughart says there will be food, music, face painting and more.

Hughart says you are welcome to bring monetary donations or donate to the humane society, but nothing is required to attend. What she really wants is for everyone who knew her son to come out and share their favorite memories of him while supporting the cause in his name.

