Mon Health set to break ground on Bridgeport hospital

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The next project at the Charles Pointe Crossing development will get underway later this year.

On Wednesday, Mon Health President and CEO David Goldberg visited with the Harrison County Commission to give an update on that project.

Goldberg told the Commission the project will break ground later this year. However, he did not have a timeline for when ground will be broken.

Mon Health Harrison Neighborhood Hospital will feature 24/7 emergency care, board certified physicians, comprehensive inpatient care, pharmacy services, and outpatient radiology services such as CT scans, ultrasounds, echocardiograms, x-rays and more.

“There will be 10 medical beds and eight emergency room bays or rooms,” said Goldberg, who said the building will be up to 23,000 square feet. “… It’s a big box, which has the hospital on one side and the emergency room on the other.”

The building will have two entrances, one for EMS access and another for standard entry.

Goldberg said he hopes what will take space is expansion in the future, adding that their acreage will allow for that.

“As the community grows, we want the flexibility to be able to grow with the community and scale it as the community needs it,” said Goldberg, who added they will also be mindful not to “overgrow” or be involved with “overspending inappropriately.”

The facility will be located near Menards. Goldberg said it will be past the Menards site from the entrance to the development off of Jerry Dove Drive.

Goldberg said it will be similar to the Mon Health Marion facility located at the Middletown Commons just off of I-79. He said they are seeing 35-40 emergency visits a day.

“It’s unbelievable to see how it’s blossomed,” said Goldberg.

During the Commission meeting, Goldberg said everything that is in the Marion County facility will be able in the one being built in Bridgeport.

“We’re very excited about it,” said Goldberg, who praised local officials and the developer, Genesis Partners, for collaborating with them on the project.

Goldberg said there will be approximately 50 employees at the Bridgeport site.

