Morgantown to host electronic recycling event

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Morgantown, the DEP, Monongalia County Commission, and the Solid Waste Authority are sponsoring an event for residents to recycle their electronics.

On Aug. 5, residents can go to the city garage and get rid of their old televisions, computers, tablets, phones, RAM drives, and speakers.

This event is for those all over the county, specifically those who live outside of city limits and don’t have access to recycling on a weekly basis.

“Residents will come. They will drive up, and we’ll unload the accepted electronics, and then East Graft will take it back to their warehouse in Ohio and start taking apart the electronics and separate it for recycling,” said Vanessa Reaves.

Residents will be able to drop off their electronics from 8-11 a.m.

