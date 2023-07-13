Parkersburg police respond to increase in park vandalism

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - There’s been an increase in vandalism in Parkersburg’s parks in the last few months, according to Police Chief Matt Board.

Board says Southwood Park has had its bathrooms torn apart, with soap dispensers broken and toilets clogged. Obscenities were also spraypainted on the park’s water slide.

The chief said bathrooms at Point Park were spraypainted too, and that City Park had a backboard and a fence damaged.

While these crimes are more of a nuisance than a violent public threat, Board said the police department still takes them seriously. “The ignorant actions of a few really impact, you know, quite possibly thousands that utilize the parks over a week’s time, a month’s time, or during the summer months,” Board said.

In addition to impacting the ability of citizens to enjoy park amenities, the vandalism also takes taxpayer money to fix, and manhours from city employees.

Board says the police department has increased patrols and surveillance in the parks in response to the vandalism. The chief says that these measures have been effective in decreasing vandalism. Still, he encourages anyone who might know about the park vandalism to contact the police department. Board also encourages parents to talk with their children about the real cost of vandalism, which some kids may see as harmless, mischievous fun.

