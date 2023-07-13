Parkesburg K-9 retires after setting a department record

By Sarah Coleman
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg K-9 retires after setting a new record for catching people.

After almost eight years K-9 Cedrick retired from Parkersburg Police Department.

In those eight years, Cedrick caught eight people setting a new department record.

Having Cedrick retire is an adjustment for both Cedrick and his handler Patrolman Jacob Dennison.

“It is a hard thing, to see him retire. You have him in the back of your car for eight years. The last couple of mornings getting up, and getting in the car to go to work; I still look in the back of the cruiser looking for him. He’s been the best partner that I could have asked for; it will be the hardest thing to get use to,” shared Dennison.

Now that Cedrick has retired, he gets to spend his time relaxing at home.

Patrolman Dennison plans to be a K-9 handler again in the future.

