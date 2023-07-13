Police investigating young child’s suspicious death

Police in Dunbar, West Virginia, are investigating the suspicious death of a young child.
By Dustin Weekley
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police in Dunbar are investigating the suspicious death of a young child on Parkway Drive, according to Dunbar Police Department Chief Brian Oxley.

The chief said Wednesday night that it is considered an active investigation.

While no other details were released, Oxley said he hopes to have more information by Thursday.

