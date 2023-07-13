Remembering Miracle Dog Winston

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - In 2018, Winston stole the hearts of not only Marion County but the state of West Virginia and beyond.

Winston, by all definitions, was a living miracle.

He was found on July 31, 2018, abandoned on the side of the road. He was trapped inside a lunch bag that was weighed down by a large book.

From the moment Casey Johnson heard Winston’s story. He knew he needed Winston in his life.

“I went to the humane society. I begged them to have Winston. There were lots of applications for him, and I cried the day they told me I was chosen,” Johnson said.

Through the help of the community Winston was nurtured back to health and went to his forever home in October 2018.

The community rallied together with Winston as their symbol to push for stricter laws regarding animal abuse and animal cruelty.

Unfortunately, the bill died in the House of Delegates.

On July 7, Winston went to his heavenly home after many years of love.

While Winston is gone, Johnson explained his legacy will move on.

“I don’t think his journey should stop here. I think we need to keep writing animal laws, and there are a lot of people on his page that feel the same. I hope that what we try to do with Winston carries forward,” Johnson explained.

Director of the Marion County Humane Society, Jonna Spatafore, said some people didn’t know Winston’s law failed to move forward.

“They said, well, did Winston’s bill pass, and it’s like, where have you been? No, it didn’t,” Spatafore added.

Spatafore hoped that despite the sadness of Winston’s passing, it brings attention to the horrors of animal cruelty and abuse. And that the community will unite again to fight for the defenseless.

“What was done to him was not even a felony because he had not died. If he would have died, he would have died first. We could charge him with a felony. What we had to prove was torture, and that’s not easy to prove.”

Johnson says he’s grateful to everyone who has been a part of Winston’s journey and hopes they can continue to fight in his memory.

“I don’t think that is something the community or the state needs to give up on. I think that fight needs to continue,” Johnson said.

