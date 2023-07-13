UPMC Bridging the Great Health Divide: UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh Cleft and Craniofacial Center

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The practice of cleft and craniofacial care began in Pittsburgh in the 1950′s. Today, UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh Cleft and Craniofacial Center cares for more than 5,000 patients with cleft and craniofacial needs. Lauren Farnsworth tells us more in this month’s Bridging the Great Health Divide sponsored by UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.

Cleft lip and craniofacial anomalies are more common than one might think. Dr. Jesse Goldstein is the Chief of the Division of Plastic Surgery at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. He says that the surgeons at the hospital’s Cleft and Craniofacial Center have the experience and expertise to provide the best care possible.

“We perform around 500 or more surgeries a year that specifically for cleft lip and palate and craniofacial anomalies. And so you can’t really find anyone within our region that has a more experience than we do,” said Dr. Goldstein.

Dr. Goldstein says the Cleft and Craniofacial Center has a variety of options when it comes to patient care.

“It is a multi disciplinary clinic where they have an opportunity to see providers from and 10 different disciplines depending on what their needs are,” Dr. Goldstein. “So they can get psychosocial support, speech and language evaluations, hearing and vision screenings, orthodontic care, dental care, general pediatric care and surgical care, depending on what their needs and concerns are.”

Dr. Goldstein says another resource available to current patients is the chance to talk to former patients, which Goldstein says is a way to help ease anxiety about the procedures.

“It can be scary. It can be challenging for patients to have these operations that they’ve never had before or receive care in a way that’s new for them. And so often times hearing from other patients themselves, other children themselves is really helpful,” Dr. Goldstein said. And this extends to the parents having parents able to talk to other parents who’ve undergone the children who’ve undergone similar procedures or gone through this similar pathway. Really, really important.”

Dr. Goldstein says that the level of care at UPMC Children’ Hospital starts with the staff.

“We’re a magnet hospital, which means we attract the best nurses, the best staff and the best providers up and down the continuum of care within our within the region. So a patient coming here will. Will see the best preoperative nurse,” Dr. Goldstein said. They’ll have the best phlebotomist. They’ll have the best, you know, ultrasound tech, the best surgeon, the best anesthesiologist, all along the continuum of care. They’re going to receive phenomenal care.”

Dr. Goldstein has a perfect example of that phenomenal care.

“One of the most personally rewarding experiences was caring for this little girl in West Virginia. We did a couple of really challenging operations on her. She did great. I got an email from her mother a couple of weeks before her birthday asking if I would come celebrate with her,” Dr. Goldstein said. “And so we brought, I brought my family and my staff, and we drove out to West Virginia as a group and celebrated her birthday. She stopped and got on the microphone and said thank you to me right in front of everyone.

“It was really amazing and I think just watching her have success with her surgery and her recovery and watching her turn into this really mature and you know, well adjusted young adult has been an extremely gratifying think about working here,” Dr. Goldstein continued. “And you know that’s not a unique story. There are hundreds of stories like that throughout our hospital throughout the Cleft and Craniofacial division.”

To learn more about UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh’s Cleft Craniofacial Center call 412-692-8650 or send an e-mail to greathealthdivide@chp.edu.

