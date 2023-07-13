Woman, 22, reported missing from Cabell County
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A 22-year-old woman has been reported missing from Cabell County, according to West Virginia State Police.
According to troopers, Brittany Eplion was last seen Tuesday, July 11 in the 9 mile area of Lesage.
Eplion was reported missing on Wednesday, July 12.
Troopers urge anyone with information to contact West Virginia State Police at 304-528-5555.
Further information has not been released.
