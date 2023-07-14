2 charged after stealing electric mountain bike in Elkins

Adam Isner and Catherine Cameron
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A man and woman have been charged after officers say an electric mountain bike was stolen in Elkins.

Officers went a motel off of Harrison Ave. in Elkins on Wednesday, July 12 after receiving a report of a stolen electric mountain bike, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers say they watched video footage of a truck being driven by 38-year-old Adam Isner drive up to the motel at around 6:30 a.m.

Then, authorities say 38-year-old Catherine Cameron exited the truck and took the bike.

Court documents say video footage then showed Isner walking the bike across Harrison Ave. in the direction of Pleasant Ave. while Cameron got in the driver’s seat of the truck and followed Isner.

Isner and Cameron have both been charged with grand larceny and conspiracy. They are both being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

