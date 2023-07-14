Beltline Neighborhood could be seeing updates

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) -Fairmont City Planner Shae Strait shared a presentation with the city council about updates to the Beltline neighborhood.

This project has been in the works since 2015. Over time Strait said they’ve made changes to this plan.

After the help of the EPA, he felt the plan they created was the best yet.

“We decided to try something that had not been done before. So, I’m also happy to announce we were the first community to work with the EPA on a whole new approach in which we did both a public health assessment and redevelopment plan,” he said.

After getting a grant from the EPA, Strait explained they took into account the aspects of public health and the economy to improve the future of the Beltline Neighborhood.

After some meetings with developers and members of the community, Strait said he felt they were on the right path.

“We took it, got it done, had some meetings with the public, had some stakeholders come out, and also give their input on this. We had wonderful input from the public,” he added.

The number one change in the neighborhood would be transportation. The current plan would make changes to improve traffic flow and parking availability in this part of the city.

“We looked at transportation. So, that was one of the key elements of this is how could we improve sidewalks, streets, public affairs just in general to support all those various outlooks,” he said.

Strait told the council he was hoping with their help. They would get to move on to the next phase of this project.

