Carpeting in Bridgeport HS administrative offices, library replaced

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For those heading into Bridgeport High School when school begins in August, there will be more than just a new administrative staff in place.

According to Harrison County Schools Assistant Superintendent of Transportation and Facilities Jimmy Lopez, the long-time existing carpet in the administrative offices will be replaced by laminate flooring.

In addition, Lopez said the school’s library is being done as well.

“This is a project we’ve been planning since last year, and it’s not just limited to Bridgeport High School,” said Lopez. “We’ve been going and replacing carpet in all the schools with high quality laminate flooring.”

The assistant superintendent said there are several reasons for the move, said Lopez, including the carpet being worn out.

“We have found out, with the laminate that has already been installed, that it holds up extremely well,” he said. “The other benefit we’re seeing is the maintenance of it is much lower than carpet and even some of the tile floors that we have.”

Lopez said staff of the Harrison County Schools handle the work. He said the material is bought in bulk and installed as time allows and in the most pressing areas.

“Typically, we do most of this work when the schools are unoccupied,” said Lopez. “There have been times we do it during the school year and anticipate Bridgeport should be ready to go when school starts.”

