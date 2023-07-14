Father of 4 dies after falling into manhole while working on high school job site

A father of four died Wednesday when he fell into a manhole while working on a jobsite in northern Georgia. (Source: WANF)
By Karli Barnett and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROME, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) – A father of four died Wednesday when he fell into a manhole while working on a jobsite in northern Georgia.

Robert Hall, 34, worked for a plumbing company contracted to complete a job at Armuchee High School in the city of Rome, about 70 miles northwest of Atlanta.

Hall’s family said he fell almost 20 feet when going down a ladder into the manhole, and it took almost 45 minutes for crews to get him out due to the methane gas.

Hall leaves behind his fiancé and four young children. He was set to get married in October.

“He was looking forward to a long, happy future,” John Burtz, Hall’s future father-in-law, said.

Burtz recounted getting the call from his stepdaughter Wednesday when he learned something had gone horribly wrong.

“She just said, ‘We need you. Please, God, please, just get here quick,’” Burtz said with tears in his eyes. “And she said that he had passed … It was just devastating. He is literally one the of best people I’ve known ever in my life.”

Floyd County Schools Superintendent Dr. Glenn White issued a statement, writing in part, “During this time, we have extended our deepest sympathies and condolences to the family. We also understand this is a difficult time for the company who lost this employee, and we would like to extend our thoughts to them and anyone else who knew and loved this individual.”

Hall’s family has created a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local man among those who win West Virginia Lottery drawing
The crash happened around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 12.
Lewis County man dies after being ejected in rollover crash
First Alert Event for today, July 13, 2023.
FIRST ALERT: Storms this Thursday
Anyone with information about Martha and Mary's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Solvers at...
UPDATE: Virginia mother, daughter traveling to Randolph County found safe
FIRST ALERT: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for all of NCWV
FIRST ALERT: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for all of NCWV

Latest News

FILE- United Parcel Service trucks are seen parked at a distribution facility, Friday, June 30,...
UPS to train nonunion employees as talks with union for 340,000 workers stalls and deadline nears
Official talks about serial killings' suspect arrest
Crime laboratory officers arrive to the house where a suspect has been taken into custody on...
Architect identified as suspect in Long Island serial killings, AP source says
The floor of the House is seen after the passage of the Defense bill on Friday.
House GOP approves Defense bill that restricts abortion access and halts diversity initiatives
The family of a woman killed by lawnmower calls for an investigation.
Woman dies after run over by lawn mower at park