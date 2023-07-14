High-speed chase reaches speeds around 108 mph, one in custody

A high-speed chase starting in Parkersburg and ending just outside of Marietta ended with one person in custody.
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 12:42 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A high-speed chase starting in Parkersburg and ending just outside of Marietta ended with one person in custody.

The Thursday night incident started when Parkersburg Police attempted a traffic stop, according to 911 dispatch.

Officials say speeds reached up to 108 mph during the pursuit.

The chase was initiated in Parkersburg. The Wood County Sheriff’s Office and the Marietta Post of OSHP helped in the pursuit.

The OSHP put spikes on the interstate, resulting in the pursuit vehicle crashing, according to officials.

One person is in custody.

WTAP will update as more information becomes available.

