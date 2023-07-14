Man charged with murder after Clarksburg hit-and-run

Christopher Jefferson
Christopher Jefferson(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg man has been charged with murder in connection to a hit-and-run that happened last week.

Authorities told 5 News last week that the hit-and-run happened at around 6:45 p.m. on July 4 at the intersection of West Pike St. and 2nd Ave. in Clarksburg.

1 life-flighted to the hospital after hit-and-run in Clarksburg

The victim, identified as Gregory Bennett, was life-flighted to the hospital but died the next day, according to a criminal complaint.

Court documents say 34-year-old Christopher Jefferson was behind the wheel of the car when he hit Bennett.

Jefferson then dragged Bennett for about 20 feet along the pavement while running him over, according to detectives.

Authorities say Bennett “appeared to have tire tread marks on his body and injuries concurrent with blunt force trauma to the abdomen and head.”

Jefferson has been charged with second-degree murder. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $1 million bond.

FOR PRIOR COVERAGE:

1 life-flighted to the hospital after hit-and-run in Clarksburg

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local man among those who win West Virginia Lottery drawing
The crash happened around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 12.
Lewis County man dies after being ejected in rollover crash
First Alert Event for today, July 13, 2023.
FIRST ALERT: Storms this Thursday
Anyone with information about Martha and Mary's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Solvers at...
UPDATE: Virginia mother, daughter traveling to Randolph County found safe
FIRST ALERT: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for all of NCWV
FIRST ALERT: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for all of NCWV

Latest News

Mon Health administrator to join board overseeing opioid fund distribution
Beltline Neighborhood could be seeing updates
Lewis County man dies after being ejected in rollover crash
Local man among those who win West Virginia Lottery drawing