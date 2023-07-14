Man charged with murder after Clarksburg hit-and-run

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg man has been charged with murder in connection to a hit-and-run that happened last week.

Authorities told 5 News last week that the hit-and-run happened at around 6:45 p.m. on July 4 at the intersection of West Pike St. and 2nd Ave. in Clarksburg.

The victim, identified as Gregory Bennett, was life-flighted to the hospital but died the next day, according to a criminal complaint.

Court documents say 34-year-old Christopher Jefferson was behind the wheel of the car when he hit Bennett.

Jefferson then dragged Bennett for about 20 feet along the pavement while running him over, according to detectives.

Authorities say Bennett “appeared to have tire tread marks on his body and injuries concurrent with blunt force trauma to the abdomen and head.”

Jefferson has been charged with second-degree murder. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $1 million bond.

