Mon Health administrator to join board overseeing opioid fund distribution

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Mon Health administrator has been unofficially elected to represent north-central West Virginia on a board that will oversee opioid fund distribution.

Mon Health Vice President of External Affairs Jonathan Board was unofficially elected Thursday to represent Region 4 on the new West Virginia First Foundation Board.

The West Virginia First Foundation will be distributing the majority of the state’s more than $1 billion in opioid settlements.

Board will join five other regional directors and five appointments from Gov. Justice to make up the 11-person board.

The other regional directors are Steven Corder, Tim Czaja, Tom Joyce, Matthew Christiansen, and Tony Kelly.

As Board’s election is still unofficial, the vote totals will be certified within the next week.

Region 4 consists of Harrison, Marion, Monongalia, Lewis, Taylor, Tucker, Preston, Barbour, Randolph, Gilmer, Doddridge, Upshur, and Braxton counties.

Over the past four years, drug manufacturers, distribution companies, pharmacies and other companies with roles in the opioid business have reached settlements totaling more than $50 billion with governments.

