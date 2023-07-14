Morgantown pizzeria closes to move to new location

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A popular Morgantown pizzeria will be shut down for more than a month as it moves to a new location.

Casa d’Amici, located at 485 High Street, announced in the Facebook post below that they closed on July 10 in preparation to move to a new location.

According to the post, they said they “need to fully focus our time and energies into creating a bigger and better Casa d’Amici.

The restaurant has been at 485 High Street for more than 30 years, and the new location will be just down the road at 419 High Street, the former home of Lotsa Mozza.

Casa d’Amici still has locations open in Cheat Lake and Fairmont.

