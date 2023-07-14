Morgantown Post 2 continues hot streak, decimates Clarksburg Post 13 in rain

NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown Post 2 continued their tremendous streak tonight, as the team has now scored 52 runs in 4 games, while riding a 4-game winning streak.

Post 2 jumped to a 7-0 lead before allowing Clarksburg to score, but Morgantown then turned around and finished the game off.

Morgantown would go on to win 11-1 over Clarksburg, ending the game by run-rule after the 6th inning.

