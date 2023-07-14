Morgantown Post 2 continues hot streak, decimates Clarksburg Post 13 in rain

Now on a 4-game winning streak.
By WDTV News Staff and Atticus Pead
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown Post 2 continued their tremendous streak tonight, as the team has now scored 52 runs in 4 games, while riding a 4-game winning streak.

Post 2 jumped to a 7-0 lead before allowing Clarksburg to score, but Morgantown then turned around and finished the game off.

Morgantown would go on to win 11-1 over Clarksburg, ending the game by run-rule after the 6th inning.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local man among those who win West Virginia Lottery drawing
The crash happened around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 12.
Lewis County man dies after being ejected in rollover crash
First Alert Event for today, July 13, 2023.
FIRST ALERT: Storms this Thursday
Anyone with information about Martha and Mary's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Solvers at...
UPDATE: Virginia mother, daughter traveling to Randolph County found safe
FIRST ALERT: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for all of NCWV
FIRST ALERT: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for all of NCWV

Latest News

Tevin Tucker and Landon Wallace reach MLB - WDTV Sports
Tevin Tucker and Landon Wallace sign for MLB teams
WVU Big 12 Media Days
Neal Brown: “We will not finish last in the Big 12 this year”
Clarksburg Post 13 falls to Bridgeport Post 68 - WDTV Sports
Bridgeport Post 68 stops Clarksburg Post 13 comeback, reaches 23 wins
WVSSAC approves new class system for some sports - WDTV Sports
New WVSSAC rules to allow 4 classes for more high school sports