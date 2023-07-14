Neal Brown: “We will not finish last in the Big 12 this year”

ARLINGTON, TX (WDTV) - The Big 12 played host to West Virginia in the Big 12 Media Days today, as Neal Brown and a contingent of players entered looking to prove why they would not finish last in the Big 12, as predicted by the Big 12 Preseason Media Poll.

Brown took a defiant stance on the podium, guaranteeing that West Virginia would not finish last this year, and explaining that the team returned a lot of talent and momentum that outsiders had not noticed.

Brown also confirmed that he will take over playcalling duties for the offense this year, a reversal after allowing Graham Harrell to run the offense last year.

