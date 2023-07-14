Neal Brown: “We will not finish last in the Big 12 this year”

Also confirmed that he will take over playcalling in 2023.
By WDTV News Staff and Atticus Pead
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, TX (WDTV) - The Big 12 played host to West Virginia in the Big 12 Media Days today, as Neal Brown and a contingent of players entered looking to prove why they would not finish last in the Big 12, as predicted by the Big 12 Preseason Media Poll.

Brown took a defiant stance on the podium, guaranteeing that West Virginia would not finish last this year, and explaining that the team returned a lot of talent and momentum that outsiders had not noticed.

Brown also confirmed that he will take over playcalling duties for the offense this year, a reversal after allowing Graham Harrell to run the offense last year.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local man among those who win West Virginia Lottery drawing
The crash happened around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 12.
Lewis County man dies after being ejected in rollover crash
First Alert Event for today, July 13, 2023.
FIRST ALERT: Storms this Thursday
Anyone with information about Martha and Mary's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Solvers at...
UPDATE: Virginia mother, daughter traveling to Randolph County found safe
FIRST ALERT: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for all of NCWV
FIRST ALERT: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for all of NCWV

Latest News

Tevin Tucker and Landon Wallace reach MLB - WDTV Sports
Tevin Tucker and Landon Wallace sign for MLB teams
Morgantown takes down Clarksburg in Legion Baseball
Morgantown Post 2 continues hot streak, decimates Clarksburg Post 13 in rain
Clarksburg Post 13 falls to Bridgeport Post 68 - WDTV Sports
Bridgeport Post 68 stops Clarksburg Post 13 comeback, reaches 23 wins
WVSSAC approves new class system for some sports - WDTV Sports
New WVSSAC rules to allow 4 classes for more high school sports