New trial date for man charged in deputy's murder

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT
SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - The man charged in the June 2022 shooting death of Nicholas County Deputy Tom Baker has new judge and trial date.

29-year-old Brent Kelly, of Birch River, was originally scheduled to go on trial on Aug. 29, but Webster County Circuit Judge Jack Alsop, who is the new judge on the case, said he needed more time. Therefore, the Nicholas County Prosecutor’s Office says the trial has been moved to Dec. 4.

Additionally, the defense has also requested additional items of discovery.

In June 2022, Deputy Baker was shot and killed while responding to a situation involving two barricaded individuals inside a camper along Fire House Road in Birch River.

Details in Nicholas County deputy’s death
Loved ones of Deputy Tom Baker say he'll be remembered for his contagious laugh and smile.
The two men inside were identified as Brent Tyler Kelly and Richie Holcomb.

Around 7 p.m. the men were found barricaded inside of the camper with a 9mm handgun and a AR-15.

Friday, June 3, 2022, 911 log:

  • 7:34 p.m. – shots fired from inside of the camper toward deputies
  • 7:40 p.m. – deputy hit by bullet
  • 7:42 p.m. – another deputy hit by bullet
  • 7:45 p.m. -- deputy pinned down
  • 8:26 p.m. – Brent Kelly taken into custody.

Shortly after, Richie Holcomb was found dead at the rear of the RV in possession of a semi-automatic assault rifle.

Kelly was then taken into custody. He remains at South Central Regional Jail, where he is being held without bond.

