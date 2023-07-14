Partly sunny Friday, rain chances this weekend

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After thunderstorms pushed through yesterday, today will end the work week with partly sunny skies and a chance of rain. Then more rain is expected this weekend. Find out what the next few days will be like in the video above!

A low-pressure system and cold front brought scattered thunderstorms our way yesterday, with some of them capable of gusty winds and heavy rain. This morning, the front is pushing east and taking most of the rain with it. A few pop-up showers and storms may form during the morning and early afternoon hours, so some areas may see rain. Aside from that, most of North-Central West Virginia will stay dry throughout the day, with only a mix of Sun and clouds. Winds will be light, with highs in the mid-80s. Overnight, skies will be partly cloudy, with light winds and lows in the mid-60s. Then tomorrow will start out partly sunny during the morning and afternoon hours, allowing temperatures to reach the mid-80s. By tomorrow night, however, a low-pressure system and cold front will bring more scattered showers and thunderstorms into our region. Those showers and storms stick around until Sunday morning, so some areas will see rain, and even a few summertime downpours. By the time the rain leaves on Sunday morning, rainfall totals will be around 0.25″ to 0.5″ of rainfall.

Throughout next week, a series of disturbances will make use of daytime heating to produce scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon. So expect some rain at times. All the while, when not seeing rain, skies will be partly cloudy, and temperatures will reach the mid-80s, around average for this time of year. In short, expect rain chances over the next few days. In short, today will be nice, and rain chances return this weekend and next week.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages. And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms between 10 AM to 4 PM, then partly clear skies during the evening hours. Southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 82.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies. Low: 63.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the day, with scattered showers and thunderstorms pushing in during the afternoon and evening hours. Southerly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 87.

Sunday: Rain showers in the morning, then partly sunny skies for the rest of the day. Westerly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 84.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.