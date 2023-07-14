Storms Saturday evening, night could produce heavy rain

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a few afternoon showers and storms today, activity slows up overnight. The first half of Saturday will be mostly dry in terms of precipitation, allowing temperatures to soar into the upper 80s and low 90s. Humidity could have heat indexes in the lowlands reaching the mid-90s. Later in the evening and night hours, showers and storms return with heavy rain and isolated strong winds. This will persist overnight and even into Sunday morning for some, but Sunday afternoon looks mostly dry for us. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

