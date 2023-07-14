Storms Saturday evening, night could produce heavy rain

We’re watching for localized flooding potential.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a few afternoon showers and storms today, activity slows up overnight. The first half of Saturday will be mostly dry in terms of precipitation, allowing temperatures to soar into the upper 80s and low 90s. Humidity could have heat indexes in the lowlands reaching the mid-90s. Later in the evening and night hours, showers and storms return with heavy rain and isolated strong winds. This will persist overnight and even into Sunday morning for some, but Sunday afternoon looks mostly dry for us. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local man among those who win West Virginia Lottery drawing
The crash happened around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 12.
Lewis County man dies after being ejected in rollover crash
Anyone with information about Martha and Mary's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Solvers at...
UPDATE: Virginia mother, daughter traveling to Randolph County found safe
First Alert Event for today, July 13, 2023.
FIRST ALERT: Storms this Thursday
Smith is described as being 6′1″ and 350lbs.
UPDATE: Missing Preston County man found

Latest News

3-Day Planner for Clarksburg between today and Sunday, July 16, 2023.
Partly sunny Friday, rain chances this weekend
rain next 5 days
Afternoon showers and storms likely through the weekend
First Alert Event for today, July 13, 2023.
FIRST ALERT: Storms this Thursday
severe weather tomorrow
Severe storm potential Thursday afternoon