Sylvia Virginia Clem
Sylvia Virginia Clem(Picasa | Sylvia Virginia Clem)
Published: Jul. 14, 2023
Sylvia Virginia Clem, 96, formerly of Nutter Fort, WV, passed away on Friday, July 14, 2023, at Maplewood Health Care in Bridgeport, WV.

She was born in Barbour County, WV on May 15, 1927, a daughter of the late Henry Levi Prince and the late Lillie Mae Bennett.

Twice married, she was preceded in death by her first husband Onia Francis Louden on December 3, 1977, and her second husband Robert R. Clem on January 7, 2005.

Mrs. Clem is survived by her son, Howard Louden and wife Janet of Nutter Fort; her daughter, Sharon Anderson of Bridgeport; 13 grandchildren, and 33 great grandchildren. She also leaves behind her sister, Mary Tinney of Clarksburg; son-in-law, Keith Marple; daughters-in-law, Toby Louden and

Ann Boulden and husband Maynard; as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Clem was preceded in death by her children, Donald Louden, Lloyd Louden and Carol Marple; her siblings, Pauline Slagle, Carl Prince, Bill Prince, Paul Prince, Loam Clevenger, Lucille Louden, and Marguerite Prince; and her son-in-law, Gary Anderson.

Mrs. Clem was Methodist by faith and formerly was the manager of the deli department for the Thorofare Market.

She was a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary and the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Unit # 13.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Maplewood Health Care and Amedysis Hospice for their excellent care, love, and attention.

Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Monday, July 17, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held at the conclusion of the visitation at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor John F. Koerner presiding. Entombment will follow in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.

Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

