Tevin Tucker and Landon Wallace sign for MLB teams

Both will join teams on the West Coast.
By WDTV News Staff and Atticus Pead
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Landon Wallace and Tevin Tucker will have the chance to continue their careers at the next level, as both have signed as undrafted free agents for MLB teams.

Wallace signed for the Los Angeles Angels, while Tucker signed for the Colorado Rockies.

Both come off tremendous seasons for West Virginia, helping the program to a Big 12 title and 40 wins.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local man among those who win West Virginia Lottery drawing
The crash happened around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 12.
Lewis County man dies after being ejected in rollover crash
First Alert Event for today, July 13, 2023.
FIRST ALERT: Storms this Thursday
Anyone with information about Martha and Mary's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Solvers at...
UPDATE: Virginia mother, daughter traveling to Randolph County found safe
FIRST ALERT: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for all of NCWV
FIRST ALERT: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for all of NCWV

Latest News

WVU Big 12 Media Days
Neal Brown: “We will not finish last in the Big 12 this year”
Morgantown takes down Clarksburg in Legion Baseball
Morgantown Post 2 continues hot streak, decimates Clarksburg Post 13 in rain
Clarksburg Post 13 falls to Bridgeport Post 68 - WDTV Sports
Bridgeport Post 68 stops Clarksburg Post 13 comeback, reaches 23 wins
WVSSAC approves new class system for some sports - WDTV Sports
New WVSSAC rules to allow 4 classes for more high school sports