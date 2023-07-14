Tevin Tucker and Landon Wallace sign for MLB teams

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Landon Wallace and Tevin Tucker will have the chance to continue their careers at the next level, as both have signed as undrafted free agents for MLB teams.

Wallace signed for the Los Angeles Angels, while Tucker signed for the Colorado Rockies.

Both come off tremendous seasons for West Virginia, helping the program to a Big 12 title and 40 wins.

