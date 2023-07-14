Timothy Charles Hammer

Timothy Charles Hammer
Timothy Charles Hammer(Timothy Charles Hammer)
By Master Control
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Timothy Charles Hammer, 45, of Fairmont passed away in his home on Wednesday July 12th, 2023. Timothy was born on September 24th, 1977, to Charles D Hammer and Warrena L Phillips in Wichita, Kansas.

Timothy worked as an IT Security Professional; this gave him the opportunity to travel to Germany where he lived for 9 years with his family. He enjoyed hiking, exploring castle ruins and city centers where he discovered his love for German beer, German food, and an occasional cigar. Germany is also the home to his favorite restaurant Burg Frankenstein located at Frankenstein Castle. This experience in Germany sparked a desire for travel, his favorite location being Croatia. He was quick witted and known for his sense of humor, he loved giving his loved one’s fun nicknames like ‘Baby Hulk’ for Jacob and ‘Toddler Hulk’ for Emerson.

In addition to his father, Timothy is preceded in death by one brother.

Timothy is survived by his loving wife of 17 years Kylie Hammer, son; Jacob David Oliver (Joseph) Hammer of Haysville, Kansas, Emerson Dolton Delaney of Wichita, Kansas as well as two brothers and one sister.

According to his wishes he will be cremated, and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Kansas.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV)

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local man among those who win West Virginia Lottery drawing
The crash happened around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 12.
Lewis County man dies after being ejected in rollover crash
Anyone with information about Martha and Mary's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Solvers at...
UPDATE: Virginia mother, daughter traveling to Randolph County found safe
First Alert Event for today, July 13, 2023.
FIRST ALERT: Storms this Thursday
Smith is described as being 6′1″ and 350lbs.
UPDATE: Missing Preston County man found

Latest News

Sylvia Virginia Clem
Sylvia Virginia Clem
Vera Lea Evans
Vera Lea Evans
Geraldine Zinn Boyce
Geraldine Zinn Boyce
Mary Alice Lowther
Genny Diane Zbach