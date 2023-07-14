Timothy Charles Hammer, 45, of Fairmont passed away in his home on Wednesday July 12th, 2023. Timothy was born on September 24th, 1977, to Charles D Hammer and Warrena L Phillips in Wichita, Kansas.

Timothy worked as an IT Security Professional; this gave him the opportunity to travel to Germany where he lived for 9 years with his family. He enjoyed hiking, exploring castle ruins and city centers where he discovered his love for German beer, German food, and an occasional cigar. Germany is also the home to his favorite restaurant Burg Frankenstein located at Frankenstein Castle. This experience in Germany sparked a desire for travel, his favorite location being Croatia. He was quick witted and known for his sense of humor, he loved giving his loved one’s fun nicknames like ‘Baby Hulk’ for Jacob and ‘Toddler Hulk’ for Emerson.

In addition to his father, Timothy is preceded in death by one brother.

Timothy is survived by his loving wife of 17 years Kylie Hammer, son; Jacob David Oliver (Joseph) Hammer of Haysville, Kansas, Emerson Dolton Delaney of Wichita, Kansas as well as two brothers and one sister.

According to his wishes he will be cremated, and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Kansas.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV)

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.