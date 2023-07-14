Two multi-car crashes create traffic delays on I-79 in Marion County

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to two multi-car crashes on I-79 North in Marion County Friday morning.

The first crash happened on I-79 North at mile marker 141, according to the Marion County 911 Center.

Officials say two cars were involved in the crash. No injuries were reported in the crash.

The second crash also happened on I-79 North, but it was a couple miles behind the first crash at mile marker 139.

Officials say two cars were also involved in this crash, sending one person to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

As of 10:25 a.m., West Virginia 511 shows two significant slowdowns where the two accidents happened.

Officials say crews remain on the scene of both accidents as of this article’s publication.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

