Vera Lea Evans, a long-time resident of the Broad Oaks Community in Clarksburg, WV, departed this life on July 11, 2023. She passed away peacefully in her sleep to join the Lord in Heaven and to reunite with her beloved husband, Bill who was called home in 2018.

Vera was born April 19, 1936 in Replete, WV to the late George P. and Lovie Andrews. She was the youngest of 10 children and was preceded in death by each of her cherished brothers and sisters.

After graduating from Buckhannon Upshur High School, she met the love of her life, Billy Evans. They married on Jan. 25, 1957, and went on to have two daughters, Karla Kile of Clarksburg and Kimberly Alvarez of Birmingham, Alabama. In addition to her children, she is survived by two son-in-laws, Ray Kile of Clarksburg, and Jimmy Alvarez of Birmingham, Alabama. She was “Grandma” to four grandchildren, Andrea Stevens of Clarksburg, Jamie Martin of Bridgeport, Brandon Merkel and Brittany Merkel both of Birmingham. She was also a great-grandmother to five precious children, Zachary Merkel, Kaylea Stevens, Logan Stevens, Amelia Merkel, and Jensen Martin, as well as many nieces and nephews from various areas around the country.

Vera was a gifted storyteller and delighted in entertaining her family with hilarious stories about the adventures she and her siblings shared. She was a talented cook and treated her family to her wonderful meals as well as her famous homemade biscuits, fresh applesauce, and blackberry jelly. Vera enjoyed homemaking, decorating, and spending summer nights chatting with loved ones on her porch swing.

She was a Methodist by faith and over the years attended many local churches with a special connection to Quiet Dell UMC.

The family would like to thank the many caregivers that helped tend to her needs over the years. A special thanks to Amos Carvelli Funeral home for their kindness and assistance during a difficult time.

A private viewing and graveside service was held with Pastor Jennifer Sayers officiating at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.

Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home

