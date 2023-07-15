Body found in shopping plaza

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 7:19 PM EDT
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ)-South Charleston police have launched a death investigation after a body was recovered in a shopping plaza.

Dispatchers said a body was found in a shopping plaza near the pet store around 6:15 p.m. Saturday off Corridor G. North.

Officers said it was an elderly male who appeared to have been deceased for several hours, and there were no visible indicators of the cause of death.

The male’s name was not released, but officers said he was from the area.

The body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

