Bridgeport Middle Schooler to compete at nation Miss Amazing competition

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A special Bridgeport Middle schooler is headed off to Chicago for the national Miss Amazing competition with her Miss Amazing Mentor, Carrie Davis.

In October, Ellie Johnson became West Virginia preteen Miss Amazing.

Miss Amazing is a pageant for women and girls with disabilities.

Carrie said the group of women that come together for Miss Amazing are family.

“We have a great support group, and as I say, we go in as queens, we’re already winners,” Carrie said.

Ellie’s mom Shawndell told me that this is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for not only Ellie but herself.

“For me as a mom, to watch her grow and blossom is well, amazing,” Shawndell said.

Since October, they have been holding fundraisers to help send Carrie and Ellie to Chicago for the pageant at the end of July.

On Friday, they held a spaghetti dinner with raffles for the final fundraiser before the big trip.

Carrie said she was counting down the days.

“Yes, I am, I probably drive them nuts. We’re at 13 days now, and I’m already packed,” Carrie said.

Shawndell explains that Ellie loves ninja warrior, jumping on the trampoline, dancing, and watching things on her iPad like any other kid her age.

“Ellie has Down Syndrome. She is different, but she’s more alike than she is different,” Shawndell said.

“Not every disability is visible, and when you do find out we have a disability like me, don’t treat me differently,” Carrie said.

