Chances for afternoon showers & storms persist into next week

Storms aren’t expected to be severe.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After thunderstorms this evening, a few showers are likely to linger into Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon could see a stray shower but overall will remain dry. Heading into next week, diurnal showers and storms have the possibility to pop up each afternoon. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

