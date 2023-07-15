Drew Zundell talks Gatorade POY award, junior season, and future

Just completed dominant year on track, and looking for more next season.
By WDTV News Staff and Atticus Pead
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Today, we sat down with Drew Zundell to talk about his Gatorade West Virginia High School Track Player of the Year Award, his incredible junior season, and his future plans.

Zundell talked about winning the award - specifically, how he was surprised by it - and talked about how he knew going into this year that a special season was on the horizon.

He also talked about signing his first autograph this year, and how unique the moment was, along with winning his first individual high school track championship in West Virginia (1600 meter run) along with a team title in the 4x800 meter relay.

