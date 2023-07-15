Morgantown Municipal Airport conducts a full-scale emergency response exercise

Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:15 PM EDT
Morgantown, W.Va (WDTV) - First responders and the U.S. Army participated in emergency response exercises that simulated a situation that involved a crashed aircraft that leaked hazardous material and caused injuries to those on board. The full-scale emergency exercise was held at the Morgantown Municipal Airport on Friday morning. Jeff Taylor with the U.S. Army, says these exercises are helpful in developing skills to handle real-life situations.

“You really don’t wanna meet these guys on the day of an actual disaster, so they come together and the military guys can see how the first responders do their thing, what techniques and procedures they implement, and then the first responders obviously get an opportunity to see the military guys do their thing,” Taylor said. “Trying to facilitate that communication in advance of an actual real-world event taking place is huge.”

The actors involved in the scenarios portrayed injured and scared passengers as emergency responders and the U.S. Army put their training to the test. L2 Defense, a training and logistics company involved in the exercise, booked the actors. Role player-manager Mike Boyd says the actors and even mannequins play a huge part in creating an accurate depiction of an emergency.

“Without them, there’s no way you could re-live live events,” Boyd said. God forbid something were to happen, this is really the only way that we can make it seem like it’s a real incident. These folks are paramount in making sure that the exercise goes off as realistic as possible.”

Training like this occurs all over the country in major cities like New York and Philadelphia. The Morgantown Municipal Airport completes one each year.

