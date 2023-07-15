BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Nickolas Opas, 97, of Fairmont passed away surrounded by his family on Friday, July 14, 2023. He was born December 11, 1925, in Detroit, Michigan, the son of the late Steve and Anna (Miller) Opas. He was married to the late Bertie Lou (Layman) Opas. Nick was a proud Navy man who served during World War II and was a part of the Okinawa Invasion. He is a purple heart recipient and proud Veteran. Nick was a journeyman Ironworker from Local #549 in Wheeling, WV, a long-time member of the H&H Chapel UMC, Elks Lodge and Moose Lodge #9 in Fairmont, WV. Left to cherish his memory are his children: son Steve (Lura) Opas and daughter Terri Murray of Fairmont, WV, sister Rosemary Rinko of Grafton, WV, grandchildren Brandi (Rob) Lemon of Barrackville, WV, Levi Opas of Fairmont, WV, Austin Murray and Garrett Murray of Wilmington, NC, great grandchildren Logan Tennant, Kinley Opas, Grant Tennant, Maci Tennant and Saxton Opas, and many nieces and nephews.Nick was proceeded in death by his siblings: Mitchell Opas, Marie Seay, George Opas, Mildred Radcliff and Paul Rinko. The Opas family would like to express their gratitude to Pauline Monell for her two years of tireless care that she gave to their father, grandfather and great grandfather. Friends and family are welcome to gather at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street, for a public visitation on Tuesday July 18th from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm and Wednesday July 19th from 10:00 am to the time of the service at 11:00 am. Pastor Randy Vincent will be officiating. Interment at Beverly Hills Memorial Gardens to follow with full military honors. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home is honored to assist the Opas family with the arrangements. Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.carpenterandford.com

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.