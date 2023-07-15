Nikayla Edgell ready to win and take Salem WBB to next level

SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - Nikayla Edgell was introduced to the public during her opening press conference, as she returns to Salem to take the helm in her first collegiate head coaching position.

Edgell previously coached as an assistant at Salem during the 2021-22 season, and returns to the program this year to take the helm.

She and Athletic Director Alex Joseph discussed their expectations for Salem this season, what her vision is for the program, and how excited she is to lead the team this year.

