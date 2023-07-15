Victim identified in deadly shooting

UPDATE 11:42 P.M.

BRANCHLAND, W.Va.(WSAZ)- West Virginia State Police identified the victim who died in a deadly shooting.

Troopers say the victim was Austin Porter,29, of Branchland, WV.

Troopers say Hubert Porter,40 of Barboursville, will be charged with murder.

A caller reported the shooting to 911 around 1:30 p.m. to the Davidson Trailer Court in the Branchland area of Lincoln County.

West Virginia State Police say Porter knew the victim.

The incident remains under investigation.

